Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Stock Moves 1.31%: What You Should Know

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) closed at $27.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from REGI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 126.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $542 million, down 3.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $2.10 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.13% and -1.7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.1% higher. REGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note REGI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.96, so we one might conclude that REGI is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Biofuels industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

