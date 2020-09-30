Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.8%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. REGI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 39.1% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has not seen any estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved lower in the said time frame. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Renewable Energy Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Price

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. price | Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Oils-Energy sector is Azure Power Global Limited AZRE, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

