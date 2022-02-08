Renewable Energy Group Inc Shares Fall 1.2% Below Previous 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) shares closed 1.2% lower than its previous 52 week low, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently down 10.3% year-to-date, down 61.4% over the past 12 months, and up 350.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.5%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 7.8% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.4.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Materials industry sector , lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -2279.1%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 776.2%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -37.9% lower than the average peer.
