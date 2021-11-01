Renewable Energy Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for REGI

In trading on Monday, shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Symbol: REGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.41, changing hands as high as $65.84 per share. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGI's low point in its 52 week range is $45.06 per share, with $117 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.63.

