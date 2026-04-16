Renewable Energy & Battery Stocks to Buy As Global Clean Energy Spending Rises

An updated edition of the Feb. 24, 2026, article.

The global renewable energy industry is booming, driven by a fundamental shift from fossil fuels. While artificial intelligence’s (AI) massive load requirements act as a high-profile driver, the true engines of growth remain the electrification of industries across the board and record-low LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy) for wind and solar.

Another key growth catalyst for the renewable energy space has been the steady rise in global clean energy spending over the past decade. Total energy investment reached a record $3.3 trillion in 2025, of which $2.2 trillion was directed toward clean energy (as per data by the World Resources Institute).

To this end, it is imperative to mention that in renewables, energy storage plays a critical role in maintaining a stable and resilient clean power architecture. Energy storage and batteries serve as the indispensable "missing link" in the clean energy industry, transforming intermittent sources like solar and wind into a dependable, 24/7 power supply.

By capturing surplus electricity during peak production and discharging it when demand spikes or weather conditions shift, these systems effectively solve the challenge of grid instability. Beyond just balancing supply, batteries provide critical services like frequency regulation and "black start" capabilities, which prevent outages and reduce the need for expensive infrastructure upgrades.

As storage technologies become more affordable, they are making renewables a resilient, economically superior alternative to fossil fuels. Standalone and co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS) deals are rising, with strong growth underpinned by additions expected through 2026, with the United States projected to be installing almost 15 GW of new BESS capacity this year (as per S&P Global).

Amid this backdrop, you may consider adding core clean energy stocks like Bloom Energy BE, and Enphase Energy ENPH to your portfolio to reap the benefits of the booming renewable energy and energy storage space. Exposure to utilities such as CMS Energy CMS may also offer a way to participate in the energy transition, as these companies continue to scale their renewable generation assets.

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Bloom Energy specializes in on-site, non-combustion solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology, providing 24/7, low-carbon electricity for data centers, microgrids and industrial use. Over the years, the company has grown its footprint to nearly 682 megawatts (MW) of deployed systems in the United States.

On April 13, 2026, BE announced an expanded partnership with Oracle to support the rapid buildout of its AI and cloud computing infrastructure. Under a master services agreement, Oracle intends to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of Bloom’s fuel cell systems.

This reflects the solid demand that Bloom Energy’s fuel cell systems enjoy in the renewable energy market.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 60.5%. The stock boasts a long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate of 25%.

Enphase Energy revolutionized the solar market by inventing and commercializing the first truly successful, high-volume microinverter technology. It also builds battery storage systems, EV chargers and home energy management systems. As of 2025-end, more than 22,000 installers worldwide were certified to install ENPH’s IQ Batteries .

In December 2025, the company began shipping its U.S.-manufactured IQ9N-3P commercial microinverter across the United States, which helps eligible commercial projects meet domestic content and Foreign Entity of Concern (“FEOC”) requirements. It is ENPH’s first GaN-based microinverter for three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grids.

In March 2026, ENPH launched its IQ Energy Management for Australia and New Zealand, which integrates with Enphase solar and IQ Battery systems to enable intelligent management of variable electricity rates and select third-party electric water heaters and electric vehicle (EV) chargers. This should help homeowners reduce their energy costs and increase self-consumption through AI-driven control of key home appliances, all managed through the Enphase App.

These developments underscore Enphase’s steadily expanding footprint in the solar-plus-storage market space, a vital forerunner of the global renewables growth.

The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock’s 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CMS Energy, the primary electricity provider of Michigan, has been rapidly expanding its renewable generation portfolio in recent times. Under its renewable energy plan, Consumers Energy, the prime subsidiary of CMS Energy, aims to acquire 9,000 MW of solar energy resources and up to 4,000 MW of wind energy resources. Coupled with updates to its integrated resource plan, these actions position Consumers to achieve 60% renewable energy by 2035 and 100% clean energy by 2040.

The company continues to advance its coal phaseout strategy, including the 2023 retirement of the D.E. Karn coal-fired units (515 MW) and securing MPSC approval for the retirement of the J.H. Campbell facility (1,407 MW).

Such initiatives reflect this Zacks Rank #2 stock’s long-term strategy for delivering safe, reliable, affordable, clean, and equitable energy to its customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMS’ 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 2.6%. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.30%.

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CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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