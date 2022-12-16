Markets
MSFT

ReNew Power In Deal To Supply 150 MW Clean Energy To Microsoft In India

December 16, 2022 — 07:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ReNew Power (RNW), an Indian renewable energy company, announced Friday that it has signed a renewable energy agreement of 150 MW with Microsoft India, affiliated to tech major Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

Under the deal, ReNew will produce 150 MW of clean energy from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner.

The venture is expected to help contribute towards Microsoft's ambition of shifting to 100 percent supply of renewable energy by 2025.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India said, "Microsoft is striving to run 100% on renewable energy by 2025 and turn carbon negative by 2030. We are happy to partner with ReNew Power to meet our sustainability targets, and to also help our customers and partners on their sustainability journey."

According to the firm, the deal signifies that corporates globally, including India, are increasingly integrating renewable energy into their operations in every form.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
RNW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.