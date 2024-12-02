Renew Holdings Sees Director-Linked Share Purchase

Renew Holdings plc (GB:RNWH) has released an update.

Renew Holdings plc has announced that Dina Dasani, wife of Non-Executive Director Shatish Dasani, has acquired 2,000 ordinary shares at 1050p each, increasing their total holdings to 21,000 shares. This move reflects a growing confidence in the company’s performance in the engineering services sector, which is vital for maintaining the UK’s infrastructure.

