ReneSola's (SOL) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

ReneSola Ltd. SOL reported earnings of 17 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) from continuing operations in third-quarter 2019, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents.



Revenues



ReneSola’s third-quarter net revenues of $66 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21 million. Moreover, the top line improved 247.4% from the prior-year quarter figure of $19 million.



The quarterly revenues exceeded the company’s projection of $55-$60 million. Revenues were primarily driven by the sale of the 55MW project development portfolio in Poland. Energy sales mainly stemmed from the 67.8 million KwH generated by rooftop DG projects in China.



Projects



As of Sep 30, 2019, ReneSola had more than 241 megawatts (MW) of rooftop projects in operation. Of this, the company operates 196.8 MW of rooftop projects in China, 15.4 MW in Romania, 24.1 MW in the United States and 4.3 MW in the U.K. As of September 30, 2019, the company had 15 MW of completed projects, which are currently for sale.



As of Sep 30, 2019, the company had a pipeline of almost 1.39 gigawatts projects in various stages. Of this, 714 MW are completed projects, while 399.2 MW are late-stage projects. Of these late-stage projects, 23.5 MW are under construction.



During the quarter, the company signed a sales agreement to sell DG projects with a combined capacity of 22.3 MW located in China.



Operational Highlights



The company generated gross margin of 24.6% that exceeded its guidance of 15-17%.



Operating expenses totaled $8.9 million in third-quarter 2019. Operating expenses in the quarter under review included an impairment charge of $5.5 million on the fixed assets related to the sale of the 15.3 MW of DG projects in China.



Operating income in the quarter came in at $7.4 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $5.7 million.

Financial Condition

As of Sep 30, 2019, ReneSola had cash and cash equivalents of $9.4 million compared with $6.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term borrowings were $10.9 million as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $41.4 million at the end of 2018.



Guidance



ReneSola expects fourth-quarter 2019 revenues in the band of $45-$50 million, with an overall gross margin of 10-15%.



For 2019, the company continues to anticipate revenues in the range of $130-$140 million, with an overall gross margin of 20-25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ReneSola’s 2019 revenues is pegged at $104.8 million, which is currently below its projected guidance.



