ReneSola's (SOL) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2

ReneSola Ltd. SOL delivered earnings of 8 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) from continuing operations in second-quarter 2020, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a break-even. The company’s bottom line, however, declined from the earnings of 13 cents per ADS recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues

ReneSola’s second-quarter net revenues of $26.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.4 million. Moreover, the top line soared 93% year over year. The quarterly revenues also exceeded the company’s projection of $22-$25 million.

Projects

As of Jun 30, 2020, ReneSola had 203.8 megawatts (MW) of rooftop projects in operation. Of these, the company operates 160 MW of rooftop projects in China, 15.4 MW in Romania, 24.1 MW in the United States, and 4.3 MW in the U.K. It currently has 11 MW of rooftop projects under construction in Poland and 12.3 MW in Hungary.



As of Jun 30, 2020, the company has completed 800 MW of projects. At the end of the second quarter, ReneSola had 506.6 MW of late-stage projects. Of these late-stage projects, 23.3 MW are currently under construction.

Operational Highlights

The company generated a gross margin of 29.1% in the June-end quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 77.3%.



Operating expenses totaled $2.87 million, up 15.8% from the $3.41 million witnessed in the year-earlier quarter.



Operating income in the April-June quarter came in at $4.57 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $7.08 million.

Financial Condition

As of Jun 30, 2020, ReneSola had cash and cash equivalents of $11.28 million compared with $15.46 million as of Mar 31, 2020.



Long-term borrowings were $3 million as of Jun 30, 2020 compared with $8.5 million as of Mar 31, 2020.



Net cash from operating activities was $5.36 million at the end of second quarter compared with the cash outflow of $9.87 million as of Mar 31, 2020.

Guidance

ReneSola expects third-quarter 2020 revenues of $8-$10 million, with an overall gross margin of 38-42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-quarter revenues is pegged at $18.8 million, higher than the company’s guided range.



For 2020, management continues to project revenues of $80-$100 million, with an overall gross margin of 18-20%.

Zacks Rank

