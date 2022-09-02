ReneSola To Repurchase $42 Mln Of Shares From ReneSola Singapore

(RTTNews) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a solar project developer and operator, said on Friday that it has inked a deal to buy back $42 million of shares, from its shareholders ReneSola Singapore Pte. Ltd., for $0.60 per share.

According to the deal the company will buy back 70 million shares represented by 7 million ADSs.

ReneSola Singapore will be subject to a 90-day lock-up restriction with respect to its remaining share ownership of the company and other customary covenants.

Shah Capital will purchase 10 million shares represented by one million ADSs from ReneSola Singapore at a price of $0.60 per share or $6 per ADSs.

