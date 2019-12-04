Renesola (SOL) Gains From International Business Expansion

Renesola Ltd. SOL continues to benefit from a steady flow of contracts from its domestic and international customers.



Earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have moved up 150% and 20% to 15 cents per share and 12 cents in the past 90 days, respectively. Additionally, the company posted an average positive earnings surprise of 254.24% in the last four quarters.



In the past 12 months, shares of the company have returned 7.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 38.8%.





What’s Driving SunPower?



The company is currently expanding its business in the international markets of Canada, Poland, Hungary, France and Spain owing to successful execution of its downstream strategy. Also, the company is actively pursuing opportunities in new markets, including South Korea and India.



As of Sep 30, the company had 7 megawatt (MW) and 7.7 MW of completed projects in Canada and Hungary, respectively, which are currently up for sale. Its total late-stage projects stand at 399.2 MW, of which 42.5 MW, 26 MW, 33.6 MW, and 12 MW are located in France, Poland, Hungary and Spain, respectively.



Coming to the domestic front, the company anticipates the China rooftop solar market to be an appropriate space for its expansion and has aggressively established presence in that domain. As of Sep 30, ReneSola owned nearly 240.6 MW of rooftop projects, of which 197 MW projects are located in China. Currently, the company has more than 2.2 MW of rooftop projects under construction. It anticipates to own approximately 350-400 MW of rooftop projects in China by the end of 2020.



However, solar industry trends and market volatility along with unfavorable changes in supply and demand for solar power products throughout the value chain may pose potential threats to the business. Revenues denominated in foreign currencies, foreign currency exchange risk, and imposition of tariff on the import of solar panels as well as modules are tailwinds for the company.



