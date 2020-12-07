Markets
ReneSola Sells Portfolio Of Solar Parks In Poland - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL) announced the sale of a portfolio of ground-mounted solar parks to Modus Asset Management. The portfolio was developed by ReneSola Power and comprises 16 state-of-the-art projects equipped with bifacial solar panels and a combined capacity of 16 MW. All of the projects have been awarded a 15-year contract-for-difference support mechanism in Poland.

Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power's European Region, stated, "Despite ongoing challenging macro conditions related to COVID-19, our European team continues to execute on our strategy and optimize our solar assets through strategic sales across different geographies. We remain optimistic about our opportunities in Eastern Europe."

