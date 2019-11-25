Markets
ReneSola Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on November 25, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.renesolapower.com/webcasts-presentations

To listen to the call, dial +1 (845) 675-0437 or +1 (866) 519-4004 (US) or +65 6713-5090 (International) with passcode 8574197.

For a replay call, dial +1 (646) 254-3697 or +1 (855) 452-5696 (US) or +61 (2) 8199-0299 (International), Conference ID 8574197.

