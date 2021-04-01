ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about ReneSola recently, with the stock price up a worthy 16% to US$12.33 in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for ReneSola from its three analysts is for revenues of US$99m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 34% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 119% to US$0.14. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$160m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.25 in 2021. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

NYSE:SOL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 1st 2021

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 9.1% to US$12.00, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic ReneSola analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that ReneSola is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 34% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 44% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.2% annually. So it looks like ReneSola is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for ReneSola. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The rising price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious cut to this year's outlook, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of ReneSola.

