ReneSola, Innova To Form JV To Co-develop Utility-scale Projects In The UK - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Integrated solar project developer ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) and Innova Group, a company that invests in and operate a diversified portfolio of UK renewable energy assets, announced Thursday that they entered into a strategic partnership agreement to co-develop utility-scale projects in the UK.

Innova focuses on utility-scale ground mounted and commercial roof top solar installations, located at agricultural, industrial and commercial sites.

As part of the agreement, ReneSola Power and Innova will create a joint venture company. The JV expects to continue the development of the existing pipeline of 50MW, and intends to develop at least another 50+ MW of utility-scale projects in the next couple of years.

This is the second JV Renesola Power has formed in the UK in recent weeks. It will further strengthen the Company's project pipeline in Europe and enable it to achieve its goal of reaching 1GW.

