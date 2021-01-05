Markets
SOL

ReneSola Announces JV With Eiffel Investment Group - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL) said ReneSola Power and Eiffel Investment Group will create a joint venture company with ReneSola Power having a 51 percent ownership stake and Eiffel injecting new capital into the joint venture for a 49 percent ownership. The joint venture will provide financing for ReneSola Power's current and future solar projects across Europe.

Eiffel Investment Group is an asset management firm specializing in corporate finance. The group now manages more than three billion euros and offers companies a wide range of private and listed debt and equity financing solutions.

The joint venture intends to develop up to 1 GW of solar projects in the next several years across Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular