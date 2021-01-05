ReneSola Announces JV With Eiffel Investment Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL) said ReneSola Power and Eiffel Investment Group will create a joint venture company with ReneSola Power having a 51 percent ownership stake and Eiffel injecting new capital into the joint venture for a 49 percent ownership. The joint venture will provide financing for ReneSola Power's current and future solar projects across Europe.

Eiffel Investment Group is an asset management firm specializing in corporate finance. The group now manages more than three billion euros and offers companies a wide range of private and listed debt and equity financing solutions.

The joint venture intends to develop up to 1 GW of solar projects in the next several years across Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.