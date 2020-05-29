ReneSola Affirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL) announced, for 2020, the company continues to expect revenue in the range of $80 million to $100 million and overall gross margin in the range of 18% to 20%. For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $22 million to $25 million and overall gross margin in the range of 17% to 20%.

For the first quarter, non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.04 compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.01, a year ago. Gross margin expanded more than 360 basis points from prior year. Revenue grew 62% to $21.2 million.

