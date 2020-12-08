Markets
ReneSola: Ministry Of Finance In China Accepts Ten Renewable Energy Projects For Incentive Payments

(RTTNews) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL) said China's Ministry of Finance recently approved ten of the company's rooftop projects to receive incentive payments. The company expects payments in 2021.

The company has a total of 32 projects in the first batch of qualified projects. Of the 32 projects, 10 projects totaling 28 MW were approved for payments, while the remaining 22 projects of about 62 MW are currently under review.

Yumin Liu, CEO of ReneSola Power, said, "The payments will enable ReneSola Power to generate strong cash flow, and improve the economics of the operating assets we own in China."

