Renesas to restore fire-hit chip plant to 100% capacity around mid-June

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T said on Tuesday it expects a domestic chip plant that had been damaged in a fire in March to return to full production capacity around mid-June with the instalment of the final replacement equipment.

At the end of May, capacity at the Naka plant in eastern Japan had returned to about 88% of pre-fire levels, the company said in a statement.

Renesas commands nearly a third of the global market share for microcontroller chips used in cars and the fire caused a major disruption to auto production around the world.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

