Renesas to restart production at fire-hit chip plant by April 19 -Asahi

Contributor
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Renesas Electronics Corp will resume production at a chip-making factory in eastern Japan that suffered a fire last month by April 19, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T will resume production at a chip-making factory in eastern Japan that suffered a fire last month by April 19, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.

The production stoppage has caused a major supply disruption for automakers around the world already hit by a chip shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Asahi reported it would take two more months, until late June, before chip production returns to pre-fire levels at Renesas.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More