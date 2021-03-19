Renesas reports fire outbreak at chip plant in Japan

March 19 (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics 6723.T, a key supplier of automotive semiconductors, said on Friday it had extinguished a fire at its manufacturing facility in northeast Japan that had broken out earlier in the day.

The fire, which started at a building in its Naka factory, did not lead to any employee deaths or toxic gas leakages, the Japanese company said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3c6Z49z)

Renesas said it had temporarily halted production in the building and was planning an investigation of the cleaning room, the site of the incident, with the help of local authorities after failing to determine the fire's cause.

Production at the rest of the plant was unaffected.

"The impacts to manufacturing equipment, work-in-process and the financial impacts to company is undetermined and is currently under investigation," the company said.

The incident could delay some shipments at a time when customers, particularly carmakers, are struggling with a global chip shortage due to the COVID-19-driven boom in computer gear and unexpected strength in auto sales.

Renesas was forced to shut down production at the advanced chip plant for a few days in February after an earthquake cut power to the facility.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.