Renesas posts Q1 operating profit of $277 mln

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T, a major supplier of automotive semiconductors, reported an operating profit of 30.19 billion yen ($277.30 million) for the first quarter on Wednesday, led by strong demand amid a global chip shortage.

The Japanese firm restarted the 300mm wafer chip production line this month at its Naka plant northeast of Tokyo, four weeks after a fire burned an area of 600 square meters, destroyed machines and contaminated the sensitive clean room.

It disrupted about two thirds of production on the line, in a blow to automakers worldwide who are already struggling due to a shortage of chips. Renesas plans to restore output at the plant by end-May.

($1 = 108.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

