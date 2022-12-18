Renesas halts work at Beijing plant due to COVID spread

December 18, 2022 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by Mayu Sakoda and Tim Kelly for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T suspended work at its Beijing plant from Friday for several days due to the spread of COVID-19 in the city and out of consideration for worker safety, a plant spokesperson said on Monday.

Renesas is a major producer of semiconductors for automobiles, although the Beijing plant makes chips mostly for industrial uses and home appliances.

It has sufficient stockpiles and no significant impact is expected in the immediate future, the spokesperson added.

A recent surge in COVID cases in China has hit major urban centres throughout the nation.

Reuters
