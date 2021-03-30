Renesas exec says financial impact of fire limited in mid-term

A Renesas Electronics executive told a shareholders' meeting on Wednesday that while a recent fire at its chipmaking plant would have an immense impact on its finances in the short term, the medium-term impact will be limited.

The Japanese chipmaker said on Tuesday that it would take at least 100 days to get back to normal production at its fire-hit plant, even as the government urged some Taiwanese companies to help with alternative chip production.

