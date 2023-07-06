Renesas Electronics (TYO:6723) Price Target Increased by 10.63% to 2,744.53

The average one-year price target for Renesas Electronics (TYO:6723) has been revised to 2,744.53 / share. This is an increase of 10.63% from the prior estimate of 2,480.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 3,990.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.19% from the latest reported closing price of 2,835.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renesas Electronics. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6723 is 0.41%, an increase of 37.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.46% to 213,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,041K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,030K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6723 by 26.96% over the last quarter.

TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 11,851K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,502K shares, representing a decrease of 30.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6723 by 21.57% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 11,465K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,608K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6723 by 42.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,314K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,245K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6723 by 52.94% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 9,089K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6723 by 26.62% over the last quarter.

