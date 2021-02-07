AAPL

Renesas Electronics says in talks about $6 bln acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc supplier at around $6 billion.

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH DLGS.UL about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier at around $6 billion.

Renesas in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was in talks to buy Dialog for 67.50 euros a share, and that regulations meant it would have to disclose any intention to purchase by March 7.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More