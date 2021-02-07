Renesas Electronics says in talks about $6 bln acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T said it is in talks with Dialog Semiconductor GmbH DLGS.UL about a potential acquisition that would value the Frankfurt-listed Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier at around $6 billion.

Renesas in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was in talks to buy Dialog for 67.50 euros a share, and that regulations meant it would have to disclose any intention to purchase by March 7.

