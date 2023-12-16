Renesas Electronics (RNECF) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 21.57

The average one-year price target for Renesas Electronics (OTC:RNECF) has been revised to 21.57 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 20.07 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.51 to a high of 27.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.84% from the latest reported closing price of 17.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renesas Electronics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNECF is 0.43%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 209,878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,982K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,041K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNECF by 40.12% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 11,465K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,589K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,464K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECF by 14.33% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 8,895K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,089K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNECF by 39.18% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,058K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,362K shares, representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECF by 2.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.