Renesas Electronics (RNECF) Price Target Decreased by 10.35% to 15.34

The average one-year price target for Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECF) has been revised to $15.34 / share. This is a decrease of 10.35% from the prior estimate of $17.11 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.80 to a high of $19.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.44% from the latest reported closing price of $19.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renesas Electronics. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNECF is 0.42%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 344,908K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 37,318K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,289K shares , representing an increase of 16.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECF by 71.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,524K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,174K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECF by 2.19% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 16,936K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,417K shares , representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNECF by 15.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,617K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,336K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECF by 16.97% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 13,126K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.