Renesas Electronics Corporation - Depositary Receipt (RNECY) Price Target Increased by 19.97% to 9.48

The average one-year price target for Renesas Electronics Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RNECY) has been revised to $9.48 / share. This is an increase of 19.97% from the prior estimate of $7.91 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.23 to a high of $12.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.89% from the latest reported closing price of $9.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renesas Electronics Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNECY is 0.04%, an increase of 52.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.34% to 1,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 626K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 202K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 24.49%.

TRFM - AAM Transformers ETF holds 44K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 23.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECY by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 38K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECY by 36.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.