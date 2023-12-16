Renesas Electronics Corporation - ADR (RNECY) Price Target Increased by 7.48% to 10.99

The average one-year price target for Renesas Electronics Corporation - ADR (OTC:RNECY) has been revised to 10.99 / share. This is an increase of 7.48% from the prior estimate of 10.23 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.38 to a high of 14.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.62% from the latest reported closing price of 8.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renesas Electronics Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNECY is 0.15%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 1,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 764K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing a decrease of 28.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECY by 33.11% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 526K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNECY by 28.00% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing a decrease of 24.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECY by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 209K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNECY by 9.07% over the last quarter.

