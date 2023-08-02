Renesas Electronics Corporation - ADR (RNECY) Price Target Increased by 26.56% to 10.63

The average one-year price target for Renesas Electronics Corporation - ADR (OTC:RNECY) has been revised to 10.63 / share. This is an increase of 26.56% from the prior estimate of 8.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.35 to a high of 15.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.69% from the latest reported closing price of 9.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renesas Electronics Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 150.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNECY is 0.15%, a decrease of 12.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 156.70% to 2,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 1,170K shares.

Thomas White International holds 527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNECY by 61.01% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNECY by 44.12% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 20K shares.

Hancock Whitney holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

