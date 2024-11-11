News & Insights

Renegade Exploration to Unveil Promising Drilling Results

November 11, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited is set to host an investor webinar on November 14, 2024, where company leaders will discuss promising drilling results from the Cloncurry Copper Project in Queensland. This event is a crucial opportunity for investors to gain insights into Renegade’s ambitious exploration activities and future prospects in the copper and gold sectors. Participants can engage directly with the management through a Q&A session, making it a must-attend for those keen on the company’s growth trajectory.

