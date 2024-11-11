Renegade Exploration to Unveil Promising Drilling Results

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited is set to host an investor webinar on November 14, 2024, where company leaders will discuss promising drilling results from the Cloncurry Copper Project in Queensland. This event is a crucial opportunity for investors to gain insights into Renegade’s ambitious exploration activities and future prospects in the copper and gold sectors. Participants can engage directly with the management through a Q&A session, making it a must-attend for those keen on the company’s growth trajectory.

For further insights into AU:RNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.