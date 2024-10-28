Renegade Exploration Sets 2024 AGM and Urges E-Communication

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Brisbane. The company encourages shareholders to opt for electronic communications to save costs and support the environment, following recent legislative changes. Shareholders are urged to update their communication preferences via the company’s website.

