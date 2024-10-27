News & Insights

Renegade Exploration Resumes Drilling at Greater Mongoose

October 27, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited has resumed its drilling operations at the Greater Mongoose prospect after an extreme fire alert was lifted. The company is targeting new copper discoveries generated from recent drilling data and drone surveys in the Cloncurry Project. This marks a significant step forward for Renegade’s ambitious exploration plans in north-west Queensland.

