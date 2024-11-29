Renegade Exploration Limited Achieves Key AGM Resolutions

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Renegade Exploration Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with significant approval from shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Mark Wallace. The approval of a 10% placement capacity underscores the company’s strategic plans for future growth.

For further insights into AU:RNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.