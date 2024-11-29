News & Insights

Renegade Exploration Limited Achieves Key AGM Resolutions

November 29, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with significant approval from shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Mark Wallace. The approval of a 10% placement capacity underscores the company’s strategic plans for future growth.

