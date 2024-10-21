Renegade Exploration Director Alters Investment Portfolio

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Mark Connelly, involving the acquisition of 2,000,000 ordinary shares and disposal of 2,000,000 performance rights. This adjustment brings his total to 9,383,700 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic realignment in his investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:RNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.