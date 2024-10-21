News & Insights

Renegade Exploration Director Alters Investment Portfolio

October 21, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Renegade Exploration Limited (AU:RNX) has released an update.

Renegade Exploration Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Mark Connelly, involving the acquisition of 2,000,000 ordinary shares and disposal of 2,000,000 performance rights. This adjustment brings his total to 9,383,700 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic realignment in his investment portfolio.

