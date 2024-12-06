Renco Holdings Group Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

Renco Holdings Group Ltd. (HK:2323) has released an update.
Renco Holdings Group Ltd. has announced a change in auditors, with Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited resigning due to a disagreement over audit fees. Infinity CPA Limited has been appointed as the new auditor, expected to bring enhanced cost-effectiveness and expertise to the company’s financial oversight. The board expressed gratitude to Zhonghui for its past services while welcoming Infinity to the role.
