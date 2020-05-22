Cryptocurrencies

RenBTC Quietly Goes Live in Latest Bid to Bring Bitcoin to Ethereum

Contributor
Brady Dale CoinDesk
Published
Eurasian Wren (Credit: Shutterstock)

Related: Why Kyber Network Tokens Tripled to $100M Despite the Coronavirus Recession

âAny asset minted on Ethereum by RenVM is a 1:1 backed ERC-20. This means that if you have 1 renBTC (an ERC-20), you can always redeem it for 1 BTC. Itâs a direct supply peg. renBTC isnât a synthetic, it doesnât rely on a liquidation mechanism, and itâs not the price of Bitcoin on Ethereum. It is a one to one representation of Bitcoin on Ethereum that can be redeemed for BTC at any time, in any amount.â

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular