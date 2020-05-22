RenBTC Quietly Goes Live in Latest Bid to Bring Bitcoin Into Ethereum
The latest implementation of bitcoin (BTC) on the Ethereum blockchain quietly went live this week.
There are 1.24 renBTC live on the Ethereum mainnet now, according to Etherscan. Three sources with knowledge of the project have confirmed this is the Ren smart contract, live ahead of its launch announcement.
However, thereâs no way yet for members of the public to mint additional bitcoin-on-ethereum using Ren, the CEO of the company behind the project told CoinDesk in an email.
âWhile the smart contracts have been deployed on Ethereum, RenVM itself is not actually on mainnet. This is because RenVM is a distinct network separate to Ethereum. The final mainnet subzero version of RenVM wonât be deployed until later,â Taiyang Zhang wrote. Those minted so far have been made as part of internal tests.
RenBTC becomes the latest in a rash of products built to expose bitcoin-backed assets to the benefits of Ethereumâs various decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.
Hereâs a succinct description of the system from a Medium post by the companyâs CTO, Loong Wang:
âAny asset minted on Ethereum by RenVM is a 1:1 backed ERC-20. This means that if you have 1 renBTC (an ERC-20), you can always redeem it for 1 BTC. Itâs a direct supply peg. renBTC isnât a synthetic, it doesnât rely on a liquidation mechanism, and itâs not the price of Bitcoin on Ethereum. It is a one to one representation of Bitcoin on Ethereum that can be redeemed for BTC at any time, in any amount.â
Kain Warwick of Synthetix tweeted Wednesday that he was the first person to hold a full bitcoin in renBTC.
The contracts for the three new tokens are already published in Renâs documentation. There are also already 1.12 renZEC minted and a negligible amount of renBCH.
Ren is a project that grew out of the $30 million initial coin offering (ICO) for the Republic Protocol, originally envisioned as a way to run dark pools âÂ privacy-preserving trading venues where the order book is kept secret. According to Crunchbase, its backers included Polychain Capital and FBG Capital.
But, in a recent issue of The Defiant newsletter, Wang explained his firmâs pivot away from dark pools.Â
The big trades were on chains that werenât Ethereum, he said. âETH had a lot of liquidity, but it was predominantly Bitcoin and USDT. So we would had to leverage things like atomic swaps, and theyâre just too painful,â Wang told The Defiantâs Cami Russo. âAnd so we kind of turned around to say, well, we need to solve this interoperability problem before large liquidity is actually truly accessible in this space.â
According to a promotional release sent to CoinDesk, the RenVM was slated to go live May 27.Â
The RenVM is a way to hold a cryptocurrency in a multi-signature wallet controlled by nodes in the RenVM and mint a representation of that asset as an ERC-20 token for use on Ethereum. Unlike other projects, RenVM is bringing more than bitcoin to Ethereum (see bitcoin cash (BCH) and zcach (ZEC) above), with other assets to follow.
