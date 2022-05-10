Renault’s Russia exit plans mix logic and delusion

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Renault seems to be negotiating a clever way out of its Russian morass. It would allow the French carmaker to offload its facilities in the country to a non-sanctioned local entity, with an option to buy them back in a few years’ time. In the short term the deal makes sense. In the longer term, it looks delusional. According to the Russian trade ministry, Renault would sell its Russian subsidiary Avtovaz – the maker of the Lada cars of Soviet repute – for 1 symbolic euro to a research institute. That would be neutral for the balance sheet of the French company, which has already announced it would take a 2.2 billion euro write-down on the value of the assets. Another factory, currently making cars under Renault’s own brand, would be transferred under similar terms to the Moscow city government. Renault would save cash. It is still paying the salaries of the 45,000 workers it employs in Russia, even though operations at its factories have been suspended due to a lack of components. Meanwhile, the French group would avoid incurring President Vladimir Putin’s wrath at companies from “hostile countries” rushing for the exit. It would also keep its options open if it wants one day to return to Russia, where it controls 30% of the car market. Renault is yet to agree with Russian authorities on the price at which it would be able to buy back its assets – which could happen in five or six years’ time. But that part of the deal shows that the French group is labouring under two delusions on its eventual return to the cold. The first is to believe that Putin’s Russia is a rule-of-law country where contracts are set in stone. In reality, the terms of Renault’s return will be dictated, if and when the moment comes, by whatever the Kremlin decides. The second delusion is that things will just “return to normal” once the war is over, and that business will just resume its normal course, as if nothing had happened. The only way the return-to-Russia deal would work would be after a radical regime change in Moscow – for now unlikely at best. What matters right now is that Renault leaves Russia while minimising the pain on its workers there.

Follow @pierrebri https://twitter.com/pierrebri on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Renault is negotiating the sale of its 68% stake in its Russian subsidiary Avtovaz to a government-controlled scientific institute for 1 symbolic euro, with an option to buy it back at a later date, the Russian trade ministry said on April 27.

- The French group would have the option to buy back the assets in five or six years from NAMI, an institute founded over a century ago and behind the design and building of Russia’s cars and trucks.

- Renault declined to comment.

- The group said in March that it was suspending operations at its three Russian factories, and that it might take a 2.2 billion euro write-down on the assets.

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.