Renault's new mobility unit CEO Delbos resigns- Le Monde reporter tweet

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 07, 2022 — 11:01 am EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The head of Renault's new mobility unit Mobilize and deputy CEO of the French carmaker Clotilde Delbos has resigned, a Le Monde reporter tweeted on Wednesday.

Renault declined to comment on the report.

Delbos had joined Renault in 2012 as group controller and was a seasoned executive who had helped the transition between former boss Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in 2018, and current CEO Luca de Meo.

Renault is in the middle of a big and complex overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year.

The car maker's shares dipped briefly but then recovered to stand 0.52% higher at 16:48 CET.

