Renault's new mobility unit CEO Delbos resigned- Le Monde reporter tweet

December 07, 2022 — 10:40 am EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The head of Renault's new mobility unit Mobilize Clotilde Delbos had resigned, a Le Monde reporter tweeted on Wednesday.

Renault declined comment.

The car maker's shares dipped briefly but then recovered to stand 0.52% higher at 16:48 CET.

