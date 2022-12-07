Renault's new mobility unit CEO Delbos resigned- Le Monde reporter tweet

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The head of Renault's new mobility unit Mobilize Clotilde Delbos had resigned, a Le Monde reporter tweeted on Wednesday.

Renault declined comment.

The car maker's shares dipped briefly but then recovered to stand 0.52% higher at 16:48 CET.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon, Editing by GV De Clercq)

