Renault's Mobilize in talks with European retailer to provide charging boxes for EV

June 14, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Renault's RENA.PA new Mobilize unit is in advanced talks with a major European retailer to provide charging boxes for electric vehicles, a Mobilize spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesperson was confirming comments made earlier by chipmaker STMicroelectronics STMPA.PA.

Frederique Le Greves, CEO of STMicro France, had told the VivaTech conference in Paris that this would the first contract for the Mobilize PowerBox, developed by Software Republique, a tech partnership that counts Renault and STMicro among its members.

