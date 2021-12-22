Renault's China JV with Brilliance heading into restructuring - spokeswoman

Renault on Wednesday confirmed a report that its joint venture with Chinese carmaker Brilliance Auto Group had run out of cash and is heading for a restructuring.

Bloomberg earlier on Wednesday reported that the French carmaker had decided to initiate a restructuring process.

A source in September told Reuters Renault was in discussions to end its joint venture to build vans with the state-backed Chinese company.

