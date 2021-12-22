Renault's China JV with Brilliance heading into restructuring

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Renault on Wednesday confirmed a report that its joint venture with Chinese carmaker Brilliance Auto Group had run out of cash and is heading for a restructuring.

Adds spokesperson's quote, background

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA on Wednesday confirmed a report that its joint venture with Chinese carmaker Brilliance Auto Group 1114.HK had run out of cash and is heading for a restructuring.

"In light of (the JV's) inability to meet its current financial obligations, the company’s board of directors has resolved to initiate a restructuring process," a spokesperson said.

A source in September told Reuters Renault was in discussions to end its joint venture to build vans with the state-backed Chinese company.

The tie-up dates back to 2017, when Renault and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd established manufacturing operations in Shenyang, the provincial capital of Liaoning, and set out to make a push into electric commercial vans in particular.

The Chinese market has proved difficult for some foreign producers - sales faltered right before the COVID-19 pandemic, which walloped the industry.

Renault last year ditched its main passenger car business in China following poor sales at its loss-making venture with Dongfeng Motor Group 0489.HK. But it is making a fresh attempt to crack the market with Geely Holding Group, announcing in August a hybrid vehicle joint venture.

Bloomberg earlier on Wednesday reported that the French carmaker had decided to initiate a restructuring process.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters