Renault Zoe goes from hero to zero in European safety agency rating

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA on Wednesday received a blow for its popular Zoe electric model, as the European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) gave it a zero-star safety rating in tests that are standards for Europe.

The carmaker, which is cutting costs and working to turn around its performance after overstretching itself over years of ambitious global expansion, also received a one-star rating for its electric Dacia Spring model.

Euro NCAP said the latest Zoe had a worse seat-mounted side airbag than earlier versions. Euro NCAP noted the Renault Laguna had been the first car ever to receive a five-star rating in 2001.

"Renault was once synonymous with safety," Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen said in a statement. "But these disappointing results for the ZOE and the Dacia Spring show that safety has now become collateral damage in the group's transition to electric cars."

In the year through October, the Zoe was the third top-selling fully-electric car in Europe, behind Tesla's TSLA.O Model 3 in top place and Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE ID.3.

In a press release titled "Hero to Zero," UK insurance group Thatcham Research noted the Zoe had initially received a five-star rating back in 2013.

"It's a shame to see Renault threaten a safety pedigree built from the inception of the rating," said Matthew Avery, Thatcham's chief research strategy officer and a Euro NCAP board member.

Eleven cars received ratings in Euro NCAP's final round of tests for 2021, which did not include Tesla models.

A number of other vehicles received five-star ratings, including BMW's BMWG.DE electric iX, Daimler's DAIGn.DE electric Mercedes-Benz EQS, Nissan's 7201.T Qashqai and Volkswagen's VW Caddy.

