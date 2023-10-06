News & Insights

Renault, Volvo, CMA CGM pool forces to develop electric vans

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

October 06, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Carmakers Renault RENA.PA and Volvo and shipping group CMA CGM said on Friday they will jointly develop a new generation of electric vans, aiming to begin production in 2026.

Renault and Volvo signed binding agreements to launch a new company where they will initially each hold a 50% equity stake and invest 300 million euros over the next three years, they said in a statement.

CMA CGM signed a non-binding letter of intent with Renault and Volvo to join the new company and invest 120 million euros through PULSE, its Energy Fund dedicated to accelerating the decarbonization of transport and logistics sectors. There was no further detail on when this might happen or what stake it may take in the venture.

The creation of the new company is expected early 2024 and remains subject to the completion of all regulatory approval processes.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.