STLA

Renault unveils plans to grow in electric vehicles sector

Contributor
Gilles Guillaume Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French carmaker Renault unveiled on Wednesday plans to increase its presence in the electric vehicles sector, an area in which it had an early lead but where bigger rival Volkswagen is is catching up.

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault RENA.PA unveiled on Wednesday plans to increase its presence in the electric vehicles sector, an area in which it had an early lead but where bigger rival Volkswagen is VOWG_p.DE is catching up.

"Ten new electric models will be conceived and up to one million electric vehicles will be manufactured by 2030, from cost-efficient urban vehicles to higher end sports cars," said Renault Group chief executive Luca de Meo.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters