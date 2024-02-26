News & Insights

Renault unveils new R5 as it taps past success for electric future

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

February 26, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

By Gilles Guillaume

GENEVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Renault RENA.PA unveiled its highly anticipated new electric R5 on Monday at the Geneva Motor Show, a model directly inspired by its 1972 bestseller that the French automaker hopes will bring a major boost to its electric vehicle sales.

The small sedan, promised in 2021 as part of Renault's turnaround plan, openly copies design elements from the R5 and the brand's iconic Super 5 - vertical tail-lights, bright colours. The two models sold more than nine million cars between 1972 and 1996.

Unlike other brands that have successfully relaunched iconic models like the Mini or the Fiat 500, Renault has avoided what the brand's design director refers to "retrofuturism."

Revamping an old model must be done "at the right time, where it resonates correctly in the history of the brand," said Gilles Vidal, during a presentation on the R5 near Paris.

Central to Renault's efforts to build affordable EVs, the small sedan will not be immediately available in its cheapest version.

The first version that will launch in the second half of the year will have a 52 kilowatt hour (KWh) battery with a range of 400 km (249 miles). The company has said this will be followed "as quickly as possible" by a less powerful version - 40 KWh with 300 km of range - for 25,000 euros ($27,045).

The R5, which is capable of bidirectional charging so owners can sell their battery's energy back to the grid, will use an Envision battery pack. That pack will be imported until Envision's gigfactory in northern France starts production in 2025.

Renault is the only major European automaker presenting at this year's Geneva show, the first since before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaime; Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Richard Chang)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.