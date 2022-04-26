Renault to transfer Avtovaz stake to Moscow government -Interfax

April 26 (Reuters) - Renault SA RENA.PA will transfer its 68% stake in Russian carmaker Avtovaz AO AVAZI_p.MM to the Moscow government for a nominal sum but can buy the stake back, Interfax cited Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Tuesday.

Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, said last month it would suspend operations at its plant in Moscow amid mounting pressure over its continued presence there since the country invaded Ukraine.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.